AEW's Brody King Teases Singles Title Run After Reflecting On Tag Team Success

AEW's Brody King has discussed his ambitions to be a singles star, while also hoping that his tag team partner Bandido, wins a world title.

Brodido, the tag team of King and Bandido, have been together since last July and quickly after forming the team, won the AEW World Tag Team titles. When the duo was paired together, Bandido was already the ROH World Champion, a title he continues to hold, and his teammate King wishes that Bandido wins the AEW world title in the future, while he, too, has dreams of holding a singles title.

"I would love to see Bandido become AEW world champion, but I would also love to be world champion or TNT champion. Singles gold is the goal, but it's not the ultimate goal for me," said the AEW star to "Orlando Sentinel."

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion, in the interview, also outlined what he tries to do to prepare for a tag team match. He said that he analyzes his tag team partner's moves and skill set to ensure he can put the spotlight on them as much as on himself.

"Whenever I'm in a tag team, I try to educate myself on everything (my partner) does. I have a very good memory, so I'm good at remembering and digesting what we need to do in a match. And we love to try to put the other in the spotlight, trying to bring out the best in each other. That's the fun part of it for me," King added.

Since joining AEW in 2022, King has only won tag team titles — the aforementioned AEW World Tag Team Championship and AEW World Trios Championship with Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews. However, he has yet to win a singles title in the promotion, even though he has had opportunities to win the AEW TNT and Continental titles.