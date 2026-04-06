Conor McGregor Leads UFC Fighters In USADA Testing Following Suspension

Conor McGregor has been tested with USADA more times than any of the UFC roster so far this year.

McGregor was suspended for 18 months in 2024 after failing to report his whereabouts for testing, retroactive to the point of his failure, and was officially free of that suspension in March.

All while rumors continue to circulate about when and where he will be making his return to the cage. McGregor himself had said he was being eyed for a return over the summer, and it was later reported by Ariel Helwani that he was being targeted for the July 11 UFC 329 card, part of International Fight Week.

Regardless, McGregor is certainly doing everything he can to prove he is clean and ready to return to the Octagon, having tested eight times so far this year, per USADA. That is more than the seven times he tested throughout 2025 in total, as well as twice the amount of any other fighter on the roster, reflecting an additional scrutiny on the Irishman.

He last fought in 2021, losing back-to-back fights to Dustin Poirier, the latter of which seeing him break his ankle on a checked leg kick to cause a doctor stoppage. Prior to that, he had fought to a 40 second victory over Donald Cerrone in 2020 to mark a return from his 2018 submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.