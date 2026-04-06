Report: Pat McAfee Initially Turned Down WWE Return, Promo Was Scripted

Last Friday on "WWE SmackDown," WWE and ESPN broadcaster Pat McAfee surprised viewers when he revealed himself as the person on the other end of Randy Orton's recent mysterious phone calls. According to a new report, despite the numerous other possibilities teased, McAfee emerged as the internal primary candidate for the spot. Still, that doesn't mean that McAfee himself was always on board with it.

"Pat McAfee was the first choice and it was [a call] from Ari Emanuel," journalist Dave Meltzer said on "Wrestling Observer Radio." "That's where it came from. They wanted celebrity involvement ... Originally, from what I was told, Pat McAfee was the choice and he turned it down and then they were scrambling to get somebody else on the spot. Then obviously they were able to make a deal with him, so he did it and he was there."

Before the official reveal, Orton claimed that the mystery person reminded him of his status as a "killer" in WWE. Furthermore, Orton reiterated that wrestling has more than one royal family, referencing his own familial ties to the business and the opening words in the entrance theme of Cody Rhodes, his WWE WrestleMania 42 opponent.

The decision to input McAfee into the Orton-Rhodes storyline reportedly stems from TKO CEO and Executive Chairman Ari Emanuel, who believes that McAfee will help boost interest in the Undisputed WWE Championship program and WrestleMania 42 in general. "Corporate synergy" between WWE and ESPN was said to be a driving factor as well.

"This was not a WWE creative move. It was not a Paul Levesque move," Meltzer said. "It came over their heads, and there's a lot of people who were not happy about it at all. One person even told me it was the single most counterproductive thing in a long time that the company has done."