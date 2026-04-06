TNA Impact Viewership & Ratings Report, 4/2/2026

After drawing its second-highest rating on AMC since making the jump to the network in January with its March 26 episode, "TNA iMPACT" fell in viewership for the April 2 edition of the show. After Sacrifice the previous Friday, "iMPACT" was able to stay consistent in the ratings, however.

According to Wrestlenomics, as well as Programming Insider, the April 2 episode of "iMPACT" drew 200,000 viewers, down 22 percent from the previous week's 256,000 viewers. The average viewership for the show in 2026 is 227,000 viewers. "iMPACT" earned a 0.05 in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, which remained the same from the previous week, and the highest rating the show has yet to earn this year.

Compared to the trailing four weeks average of 254,000 viewers, "iMPACT" was down 21 percent. As for the rating, the show was up 25 percent compared to the trailing four weeks average of 0.04, the average rating for the show so far this year.

The April 2 episode of "iMPACT" saw the TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys go face-to-face with The Righteous, with Vincent attempting to pull the "broken" persona out of Matt Hardy. It was revealed that the teams will face off for the titles in a tables match. Elsewhere on the show, Tessa Blanchard defeated Jody Threat in a bunkhouse match and Arianna Grace successfully defended her TNA Knockouts Championship against Xia Brookside.

Following the Knockouts title match, TNA Champion Mike Santana confronted Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, as well as Eddie Edwards, who appeared from the crowd. The men traded words, with Edwards promising to leave Rebellion as a three-time champion.