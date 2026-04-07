Former WWE Star Alberto Del Rio Reportedly Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

Multiple outlets in Mexico have reported the arrest of former WWE star Alberto Del Rio – real name Alberto Rodriguez – on domestic violence charges against his wife in San Luis Potosí.

As first reported by "Milenio" and since being picked up by several outlets afterward, with a mugshot of the wrestler being circulated, Rodriguez was arrested for an alleged physical and verbal assault against his wife on Monday. She was said to have suffered injuries to her face and arms, and called 911 for assistance.

State Civil Guard officers arrived at the scene just as she was being attacked and found her with signs of the violence, and thus he was arrested. He is now under the jurisdiction of the Attorney General's Office of the State of San Luis Potosí for the corresponding charges.

Rodriguez was arrested on May 9, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas, after allegedly battering and sexually assaulting his girlfriend at the time.

He was booked into the Bexar County jail and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm, later released on $50,000 bail on May 10. On October 9, he was indicted by a grand jury and formally charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault. But the trial was delayed several times before charges were dropped on December 10, 2021.

He was also suspended from AAA prior to his eventual departure from the promotion post-WWE acquisition for an altercation with fans in Tijuana last year.