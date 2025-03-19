Ex-WWE Star Alberto Del Rio Reportedly Suspended In Tijuana After Fan Altercation

Former WWE star, and current AAA Mega Champion Alberto Del Rio, is no stranger to controversy. The luchador has been accused of domestic violence by AEW star Saraya, and is only a few years removed from being charged with sexual assault and kidnapping, though charges were later dropped due to a missing witness. Now, another incident will have Del Rio missing time in the ring, at least in Tijuana, Baja California.

LuigiWrestling, lucha expert RobViper, and F4WOnline report that Del Rio was suspended 180 days from wrestling in Tijuana due to an altercation that occurred at an AAA show in Tijuana last weekend. Video has surfaced showing Del Rio, after defeating El Hijo del Dr. Wagner, storming towards the barricade, upset with a fan. He would hop the barricade and toss a chair into the stands, which prompted another fan to hurl a chair at Del Rio. Beer cups and other objects were tossed at him before he was escorted away.

Though it's unclear in the video, it's believed that Del Rio was irate over fans throwing coins at him. Throwing money into the ring after a match was once commonplace in lucha libre, though its been phased out over the last few years. The incident reportedly resulted in a woman being hit with a chair, and being taken to a hospital with an injury as a result of it. This led to the Tijuana wrestling commission, which includes lucha legend and former WCW wrestler Damian 666, issuing the call to suspend Del Rio.

Though suspended in Tijuana, Del Rio is currently free and clear to wrestle in other states in Mexico. He is expected to be on hand for AAA Rey de Reyes this weekend in Mexico City, where he'll defend the Mega Championship against El Hijo del Vikingo.