Rey Mysterio Returns On WWE Raw, Joins Men's IC Title Ladder Match At WrestleMania 42

Rey Mysterio returned during "WWE Raw" to announce his inclusion in the Intercontinental Championship ladder match at WrestleMania 42.

Penta was confirmed to be defending the title in a multi-man ladder match at the "Show of Shows" with Je'Von Evans, Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, and Rusev determined as his challengers following qualification matches against Rayo Americano, Grayson Waller, Akira Tozawa, and Otis respectively during "WWE Main Event" tapings.

But then on Monday's "Raw" Mysterio returned to announce that he had spoken with Adam Pearce and they had come to realize someone was missing from the match, himself. With that, he announced that he would be returning to the ring to challenge for the title in the match. He will be seeking his third reign with the Intercontinental title and his first since 2009. Mysterio had not wrestled since the Royal Rumble in January after sustaining an injury.

Penta may not be the champion heading into the match, however, as he is scheduled to defend the title against El Hijo Del Vikingo at AAA on April 11.