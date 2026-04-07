UFC's Jon Jones Addresses Road Rage Incident, Claims No Wrongdoing

Jon Jones has addressed a road rage incident he was involved in over the weekend.

A video posted to social media showed the former UFC Heavyweight Champion confronting another driver, who had claimed that Jones almost hit him three times on the road.

The driver admitted that he flipped Jones off, saying that had prompted Jones to follow him into a parking lot where he would confront him. An annotation on the video showed the driver to be concerned whether Jones was carrying a weapon in his pocket, and he wrote in the caption that he did not know it was Jones when he had flipped him off but soon realized during the confrontation.

For his part, Jones could be heard in the video telling the driver he needed to calm down before returning the favor and flipping him off.

Jones has since addressed the incident on social media, claiming that the driver had chased him down for two blocks, revving his engine and trying to intimidate the fighter.

"This kid proceeded to chase my car down for two blocks, revving his engine and trying to intimidate me. I am glad this happened to me and not one of the senior citizens in our community. I am proud of myself for standing up for myself and not allowing that kind of bullying or intimidation," Jones wrote via X.

This kid proceeded to chase my car down for two blocks, revving his engine and trying to intimidate me. I am glad this happened to me and not one of the senior citizens in our community. I am proud of myself for standing up for myself and not allowing that kind of bullying or... https://t.co/kEd5ejCQ2q — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) April 5, 2026

If true, it wouldn't be the first time that Jones has found trouble on the road. Just last year he was summoned to answer for fleeing an accident involving an intoxicated female passenger, as well as a 2015 conviction for hit-and-run and multiple DUI infractions over the past decade.

One such infraction came after an officer said he heard what sounded like a gunshot, and once Jones failed field sobriety and breathalyzer tests, a firearm was found in his vehicle.