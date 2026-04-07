MJF Believes Bryan Danielson Will Wrestle In AEW Again: 'He's A Sicko'

Bryan Danielson's injuries may have put a halt to his pro wrestling career, but his former opponent in AEW, MJF, thinks that his passion for the business will make him wrestle again.

MJF, who has begrundingly praised Danielson in the past, once again spoke glowingly about him, in his appearance on "Games With Names."

"Bryan Danielson is considered the greatest bell-to-bell professional wrestler of all time by a lot of people. He's on that Mount Rushmore of that specific — not the overall package, but that specific thing," he began. "He is one of the greatest technical, like, in-ring technicians of all time. He is a freak athlete. He's tough as nails and he really put me through it that night. I mean incredible. And again, 42, is the typical age for most top guys in my sport, honestly."

The AEW World Champion, uncharacteristically, went on to further praise his former rival, comparing his legend to that of Tom Brady. He also did not rule out a potential return to the ring for Danielson.

"That's like a Tom Brady level. I would say he's Tom Brady. Like, he's definitely GOAT status. He's like soft retired right now, [and] I don't know if he'll ever come out of retirement. He's a sicko, so he probably will because he can never get enough, much like Brady," added MJF.

While he was full of praise for Danielson, he was not pleased that the former WWE star thought he couldn't go toe-to-toe with him in the ring for an hour, something he wanted to prove him wrong about in their clash at AEW Revolution. Danielson last wrestled on AEW television in 2024, with his final match coming against Jon Moxley. However, he also made a surprise return to the ring later that year in a dark match on "AEW Collision." A few months after the match, Danielson clarified that his desire to return to the ring was a "delusion" due to the seriousness of his injuries.