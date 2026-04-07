AEW Collision Viewership And Ratings Report, 4/2/2026

The pre-empted edition of "AEW Collision" that aired on April 2, 2026, saw a dip in both average viewership and ratings.

The show moved away from its usual Saturday night slot to Thursday due to NCAA March Madness coverage on TNT, and it seems that the change in schedule affected the viewership numbers. The average viewership for the show, which aired from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, was 373,000, as per "Programming Insider." This is a sizable drop from the previous week's show — that aired live on its regular timeslot — which drew an average audience of 476,000 viewers. Last week's show also drew less than the four-week average, which stands at 435,000, according to "Wrestlenomics." "Collision also" saw a drop in the key 18–49 demographic rating, decreasing from 0.08 to 0.07, which matched its four-week average.

The April 2 show featured a host of matches, including an AEW TBS Championship match, where Willow Nightingale retained her title against Hikaru Shida, while Jon Moxley got the better of Anthony Bowens in a Continental Championship Eliminator match. The highlight of the night was perhaps Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's assault on AEW World Tag Team Champions, FTR.

This coming week's "Collision," from the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada, will also be a taped edition, but will go back to its Saturday timeslot.