Jake Paul Took Inspiration From Ronda Rousey & UFC For MVP

Jake Paul's MVP promotion is gaining momentum in the world of MMA as the upcoming card that will be headlined by Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano will be the first all-MMA fight card the promotion has produced. However, one area of the fight world that MVP has already heavily invested in is women's boxing, with MVP already helping develop a number of up-and-coming fighters. Paul's business partner, former UFC employee Nakisa Bidarian, recently sat down with TalkSport to promote the upcoming Rousey/Carano card, to which he credits the success Rousey had in the UFC as one of Paul's driving factors behind investing so heavily in women's boxing.

"It was driven by Ronda Rousey. I used to work at the UFC, I was there when we introduced women's MMA and signed Ronda Rousey. In 2015 she was the most popular athlete male or female, more popular than Conor McGregor. When we started Most Valuable Promotions, I saw a similar opportunity in women's boxing. Women aren't getting the opportunity and they aren't getting the same opportunities, and if you are delivering the same numbers in terms of viewership, you should get the same amount of pay as the men."

The heavy emphasis on female fighters in MVP has gotten to the point where both MVP events that have taken place in 2026 have been headlined by women, and all of the upcoming cards that have been booked are also set to be headlined by women. The WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Super Featherweight Championship fight between Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin even acted as the co-main event for the card that was headlined by Paul's last fight against Anthony Joshua.