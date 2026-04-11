WWE's Wade Barrett Comments On Potential Retirement Match Against GUNTHER

Since Wade Barrett returned to WWE as a color commentator in 2020, fans have continued to question if the 45-year-old would consider getting back in the squared circle for one more match or another in-ring run, as he initially stepped away from the company due to creative frustrations. Although Barrett's former rivals such as Randy Orton and Sheamus would come to mind for a final match, it would be difficult not to consider two-time World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, who has faced and ended the careers of veterans like Goldberg, John Cena and AJ Styles. That said, Barrett recently claimed on "Notsam Wrestling" that he has no interest in being retired by the Austrian star.

"No, especially not to get in the ring with GUNTHER. You take the this off and he chops the hell out of me. Like what are you doing, Sam? You can take that spot, I don't want that ... I want to come back and I want them to, you know what? They're going to hitch the wagon to me and you thought the return of Cody Rhodes was big and finishing his story. Well, just imagine when Wade Barrett steps up from the desk, tears off the blazer, and you want that cut short by getting chopped to death by "The Ring General."'