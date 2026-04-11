WWE's Wade Barrett Comments On Potential Retirement Match Against GUNTHER
Since Wade Barrett returned to WWE as a color commentator in 2020, fans have continued to question if the 45-year-old would consider getting back in the squared circle for one more match or another in-ring run, as he initially stepped away from the company due to creative frustrations. Although Barrett's former rivals such as Randy Orton and Sheamus would come to mind for a final match, it would be difficult not to consider two-time World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, who has faced and ended the careers of veterans like Goldberg, John Cena and AJ Styles. That said, Barrett recently claimed on "Notsam Wrestling" that he has no interest in being retired by the Austrian star.
"No, especially not to get in the ring with GUNTHER. You take the this off and he chops the hell out of me. Like what are you doing, Sam? You can take that spot, I don't want that ... I want to come back and I want them to, you know what? They're going to hitch the wagon to me and you thought the return of Cody Rhodes was big and finishing his story. Well, just imagine when Wade Barrett steps up from the desk, tears off the blazer, and you want that cut short by getting chopped to death by "The Ring General."'
Wade Barrett comments on WWE's decision to make GUNTHER a Career Killer
Although GUNTHER has become the "Career Killer," he hasn't been featured in the world title picture since beginning his destruction of wrestling's greatest legends. However, according to Barrett, WWE's creative team has worked hard to continue to elevate "The Ring General" without any gold around his waist, which he believes is an effort that didn't exist during his own main roster run.
"I think he's become even bigger without being involved in the world championship picture over the past few months by the fact that he's got this storyline and he's involved with all these legends and killing their careers. I think it's really creative and I think, hats off to the guys behind the scenes that come up with that sort of stuff and push him in that direction ... we're going to keep building him while somebody else is involved in that world championship picture, and that's just a level of complexity with the creative team that just to me, wasn't there 15 years ago."
Over a year ago, Barrett shared that the opponent he would choose to face if he returned to the ring would be Drew McIntyre, as he's become close friends with "The Scottish Warrior" off-screen. As for GUNTHER, he has a date with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 42 next week where he will look to secure his tenth straight singles victory.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Notsam Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.