Former WWE Manager Armando Estrada Was Told He Was 'Too Entertaining' By Producers

Armando Estrada burst onto the scene in WWE alongside Umaga in 2006, ushering in the "The Samoan Bulldozer" as a monster heel. By 2007, Estrada and Umaga were separated, and within the next year he was released from WWE after several different storylines and angles.

According to Estrada in an interview with "Busted Open Radio," his success with the fans ended up working against him backstage. "There were some things that I probably could have done better back then," he said. "You find this out later – you get told: 'Hey, you're too entertaining.' What do you mean I'm too entertaining? This is an entertainment company. How am I too entertaining?" Estrada added that he was once told by an executive producer that the same things that can get you on television in WWE can end up being the reason you're sent back to developmental or released.

"As The Rock says, knowing your role and knowing what's expected of you – if you're in the fifth match, you're not supposed to have a barn-burner, or you're not supposed to have the biggest pop of the night," he said. The former manager eventually realized that WWE wanted the biggest reactions saved for the stars at the end of the show. Under Vince McMahon, Estrade felt that everything was micromanaged, and people were stifled creatively and prevented from truly shining in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.