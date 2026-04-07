CMLL Announces Departure Of Former WWE Star La Catalina

On Tuesday, CMLL released a statement to announce that La Catalina is no longer part of the Amazonas roster as of April 1. They wished her well in her future endeavors.

📄 COMUNICADO OFICIAL

El Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre informa que, con efectos a partir del 1° de Abril de 2026, La Catalina ha dejado de formar parte del roster de las Amazonas del CMLL. El CMLL le desea éxito en sus futuros proyectos. pic.twitter.com/MMZiynaCJn — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 7, 2026

She last competed in CMLL on March 31 on the Martes de Glamour show. She was part of a six-woman match, competing alongside India Sioux and Garra Negra in a Best 2 out of 3 Falls match. While with CMLL, she competed on several episodes of ROH. She faced Athena for the Women's World Championship and Red Velvet for the Women's TV title. In June 2025, she lost to Mercedes Moné at CMLL Fantastica Mania. Moné was CMLL Women's World Champion at the time. Her last ROH match came in May 2025.

BodySlam+ provided more information about La Catalina's departure. She was reportedly unhappy with her booking in CMLL, where she was used as extra/filler talent more recently. In the buildup to her match with Moné she was featured more prominently. Some believe that she is AAA bound.

La Catalina was previously signed to WWE, where she wrestled as Katrina Cortez. She was released in November 2021. The day after her release, she said on X (formerly Twitter) that her visa was expiring. She expressed frustration about coming to a country where she didn't speak the language and having to sell everything she owns. In April 2025,WWE bought AAA, where they run weekly shows.