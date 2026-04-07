Trick Williams Comments On What To Expect From His First WWE WrestleMania Entrance

For the first time in his career, Trick Williams will walk the aisle of WWE's biggest yearly event, WrestleMania. With that in mind, Williams plans to make his grand stage debut, and corresponding entrance, one to remember.

"If you know anything about Trick Williams, you know I show up and I show out with my entrances," Williams told "Mornings With Mero" when asked about what fans can expect to see in his WrestleMania arrival. "Uh oh, we got that family ties. You know what I mean? And while we got that family ties going, I might just bring out the stars. I might go all the way to the Milky Way galaxy and bring some stars down. We got this entrance right here, man. We about to turn it up. We gonna turn it up."

As of now, the finer details of Williams' WrestleMania 42 entrance remain unknown, though based on last week's edition of "WWE SmackDown," fans will likely see involvement from rapper Lil Yachty. According to Williams, he and Yachty "go way back like white walls on a Cadillac," which is why he wanted to personally invite the music star to join him at WrestleMania. This year, Williams will challenge Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship at "The Show of Shows," with an all-white mink coat being teased as his possible attire for the occasion.

Williams received his official call-up to WWE's main roster at the turn of the new year, the same time in which he and Zayn initially crossed paths. Now, the two will mark their first televised singles affair by battling over the U.S. Title on night two of WrestleMania.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Mornings With Mero" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.