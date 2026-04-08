More Details On Ex-WWE/AAA Star Alberto Del Rio's Arrest For Domestic Violence

The Attorney General's Office of the State of San Luis Potosí has confirmed it's initiated an investigation into former WWE and AAA wrestler Alberto Del Rio – real name Alberto Rodriguez – following his domestic violence arrest on Monday.

Reports emerged from Mexico on Monday to say that Rodriguez had been arrested for domestic violence against his wife. It was said at the time that she had called 911 for assistance in the altercation and suffered injuries to her face and arms.

State Civil Guard officers had arrived at the scene just as she was being attacked and was found with signs of violence, thus making the arrest and placing him under the jurisdiction of the Attorney General's Office.

The Office has since confirmed on Tuesday that an investigation has been opened and Rodriguez was placed in the hands of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Attention to Women, Family and Sexual Crimes.

"According to the victim's complaint, upon meeting Alberto [Rodriguez] inside a home in the Lomas del Tecnológico [neighborhood], an argument ensued that led the accused to commit various physical and verbal assaults against his partner," the announcement read.

"After the arrest carried out by [State Civil Guard] agents, the accused was placed at the disposal of agents of the Public Ministry, who will be in charge of duly compiling the investigation file and presenting him before the judicial authority at the initial hearing, where he will have to answer for the acts he is accused of."