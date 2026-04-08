Women's Championship Match Added To WWE NXT Revenge

Lola Vice will defend her NXT Women's Championship for the first time against the former champion during next week's "WWE NXT" Revenge.

Vice pinned Jacy Jayne to dethrone her as Women's Champion in a triple threat also involving Kendal Grey at Saturday's Stand & Deliver, and entered the main event segment of Tuesday's "NXT" with her new title. She said that she came into the company as just another former MMA fighter, and took plenty of losses on her way.

She admitted that thought she was ready when she first arrived in 2022, but she wasn't, and went to AAA to cut her teeth, becoming Mixed Tag Team Champion next to Mr. Iguana and eventually stamping her mark on WWE's developmental brand.

Her victory lap was soon interrupted by Jayne and the rest of Fatal Influence, with Jayne claiming she got lucky on one night and demanding a rematch. Robert Stone then emerged to confirm a rematch for next week, prompting Vice to deck Lainey Reid as she went after Jayne, but not getting a hold of her as she retreated with her stablemates.