WWE NXT - 4/7/2026: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

If Saturday's Stand & Deliver was supposed to be the WrestleMania equivalent for the developmental territory, then Tuesday's "WWE NXT" fell just a little short of following up on it when it came to its top champions. Now, obviously, the tag line for next week's show is Revenge, so it would feel a little disingenuous for that not to be delivered on in some form – and WWE would never be disingenuous. But at the same time, all this week's show managed to accomplish on that front was establishing rematches from the show just gone.

Tony D'Angelo kicked things off as the new NXT Champion, running through his opponents Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, and Joe Hendry, which of course meant the former champion came out (it's his thing) and all but asked for a rematch. That then prompted Page to come out and quite rightfully point out that Hendry was the one pinned on Saturday, blaming Saints for his loss to precede his entrance to also make a claim for a rematch. It felt like the obvious direction to have Saints and Page continue their pursuit of the title. It's not as though the main roster is crying out for roster depth, or anything. But Hendry was a bit of an odd inclusion since he literally lost the match.

Sure enough, Dark State came out for their pound of flesh against D'Angelo, bringing everyone else in as collateral. And Robert Stone decided to book a four-on-four tag match. Outside of storyline, it was a bit of a flat decision to just throw everyone together. Myles Borne came out and cost Dark State with an attack on Dion Lennox, allowing Page to steal the win from beneath D'Angelo. Which one would assume is to say Page will be the one getting the next shot. But there were just so many more plentifully interesting avenues to go down to get to that destination.

Then, in the main event, Lola Vice came out for a promo as the new NXT Women's Champion, only to be interrupted by... the former champion who was also pinned in a multi-person match to lose her title on Saturday: Jacy Jayne. The segment ended after Stone made a rematch official for next week, and that just feels a little weak, all things considered. Kendal Grey would have made a lot more sense, given that she didn't actually factor into the losing decision in the title match. Sol Ruca might have made more sense given that she beat Zaria in a feud predicated by their shared pursuit of the Women's title. But when all was said and done, this show just felt a little flat in terms of forward direction.

Written by Max Everett