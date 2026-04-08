Bully Ray Explains Why He Hates That Chris Jericho Stayed With AEW

Bully Ray dislikes Chris Jericho's decision to re-sign with AEW, arguing that the AEW fans have treated him badly.

Jericho made a surprising return to AEW on "AEW Dynamite," squashing rumors of him potentially returning to WWE. The decision to rejoin Tony Khan's promotion has not gone down well with his friend and former WWE colleague Bully Ray, who believes that the AEW fans don't deserve him.

"I hate it," began Ray on "Busted Open. "That fanbase, the majority of that fanbase, has been shi**ing all over Chris Jericho for a long time now. The AEW fanbase does not deserve Chris Jericho."

Ray asserted that AEW isn't the right move for Jericho at the moment and feels that the fans cheered for him just because he didn't sign with rival promotion WWE, hinting that they could boo him again in the future.

"The amount of AEW fans who have shown how two-faced they are, who completely bashed Jericho, booed Jericho, bad-mouthed Jericho, to the point where he had to come off of Twitter, now singing the praises of Chris Jericho because he stayed with AEW. And they're not singing the praises of Chris Jericho because they love Chris Jericho or appreciate Chris Jericho. They're just doing it because he didn't go to the WWE," he added. "I'm not a fan of Chris staying with AEW. Chris has done everything that he possibly could have done organically in AEW. Who is he going to work with now that is going to be such a big deal in AEW?"

When host Dave LaGreca replied that Kyle Fletcher could be one AEW star who could have a feud with Jericho, Ray brushed it aside by stating that it would be just a six-month rivalry and that he wouldn't have anyone else to fight with after Fletcher. The WWE Hall of Famer said that he is pleased for Jericho, and AEW CEO Tony Khan for securing Jericho's contract, but doesn't believe it benefits Jericho, the performer.