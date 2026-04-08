Jake Paul On Fighting Brother & WWE Star Logan Paul In MMA Or Boxing

Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul have carved out quite the careers for themselves in the worlds of combat sports and sports entertainment. Jake is now a legitimate professional boxer and one of the biggest drawing fighters in the world, while Logan is a regular member of the WWE roster, and will be competing at his fifth WrestleMania event on April 18. Logan has also dabbled in the world of boxing with fights against the likes of Dillon Danis, fellow content creator KSI, and even Floyd Mayweather Jr., but Jake revealed during a recent appearance on CryptoMikli's podcast that Logan would be lucky to last three rounds with him in a boxing ring.

"In boxing, I would beat him pretty easily. It wouldn't be close," Jake said. "I think he would agree but I think he would think it would be closer. He would last like two rounds with me in boxing, maybe three." However, Jake did admit that if they were to meet in a sanctioned MMA contest, Logan would have the advantage thanks to his wrestling, both professional and freestyle, and his flexibility. "In MMA I think he would actually have the advantage because he's really good at wrestling, and he can do like the splits, so I'm pretty sure he could kick me in the head. Like he can kick high."

Jake has been slated to compete in an MMA contest for some time, having signed a multi-year deal with the PFL that expired earlier this year without Paul ever having a single fight. With all that said, the possibility of the Paul brothers actually facing off is very slim as Jake confirmed that his parents have always said no to seeing their sons fight, regardless of what setting it would be in.

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