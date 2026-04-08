Mike Perry Looks To Steal The Show Vs. Nate Diaz On MVP's Rousey-Carano Netflix Card

For the first time in over five years, "Platinum" Mike Perry will be stepping back into the cage for an MMA fight. He will face fellow former UFC fighter Nate Diaz on May 16 at the first-ever all-MMA fight card produced by Jake Paul's MVP promotion, which will be headlined by Ronda Rousey's fight with Gina Carano. In those five years, Perry has established himself as one of the best bare-knuckle fighters in the world, currently reigning as the BKFC King of Violence Champion, but during a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Perry is over the moon to get back into the world of Mixed Martial Arts, and wants to steal the show on May 16.

"I'm so ecstatic, bro. I'm doing incredible in training. I'm in fantastic shape. Training has been incredible. I'm ready for this opportunity. I'm the most active athlete, probably, on this fight card. We've got a lot of star power on the card, and me and Nate looking to steal the show. I am." Perry explained that he's enjoyed getting back in touch with his old martial arts roots in preparing for the Diaz fight. "I'm training for it. I'm consistently working. I'm very inspired by from like the going back to MMA aspect and training my body fully, you know, with everything and all the moves, all the martial arts I did when I was younger before I got into the success of bare-knuckle fighting."

With that said, if people are expecting Perry to abandon the bare-knuckle fighting experience his gained over the past five years, they would be wrong as he's ready to stand and bang with Diaz. "I'm looking to go in and give the people the bloody people's fight, people's main event show that they're looking for, the real BMF-style altercation. Meet Nate in the middle and, you know, spread some blood."

Please credit "TMZ Sports" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to MMAWeekly.com for the transcription.