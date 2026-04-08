DJ Valentino Khan Returning To WWE For WrestleMania 42

Historically, the only thing WWE has loved more that celebrity appearances at WrestleMania is musical performances at WrestleMania, with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Kid Rock, Flo Rida, and Machine Gun Kelly all performing at past Mania events. WrestleMania 42 will be no different, with WWE acquiring a familiar face for a performance, one who is also looking to mend a broken father and son relationship between two WWE stars.

Taking to X on Tuesday afternoon, DJ Valentino Khan revealed that he would be DJing throughout WrestleMania 42 weekend, and during both nights of WrestleMania 42. But DJing isn't his only goal for the weekend, as Khan's tweet, and an accompanying video, revealed that he was trying to get Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to reconcile after years of the two feuding with each other. The video revealed things didn't go as Khan planned, though he noted he is not ready to give up on getting the Mysterios back together.

I'm back again DJing @wwe Wrestlemania in Vegas. Tried to get Dom & Rey Mysterio to hash it out. It didn't go so well. Pull up for my sets April 18 & 19 at Allegiant Stadium + all weekend long at WWE World! (still working on the Rey & Dom situation) pic.twitter.com/eL6ykwB4qL — VALENTINO KHAN (@ValentinoKhan) April 7, 2026

Khan is no stranger to WrestleMania weekends, or just WWE PLE weekends in general. The DJ and long-time wrestling fan first performed during SummerSlam weekend back in 2021, and was then on hand for WrestleMania 38 weekend several months later. Khan was also on hand for last year's WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, performing at both nights of the event, as well as select events throughout the week. Neither of Khan's previous WWE appearances had him trying to broker peace between family members, however, making his upcoming WrestleMania 42 appearances the most unique of the bunch.