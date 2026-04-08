Jiri Prochazka Not Looking Past UFC 327 Opponent: 'F*** The Others'

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiri Prochazka has the chance to get his title back this weekend when he faces Carlos Ulberg for the vacant strap at UFC 327.

"The Czech Samurai" has been one of the most dominant fighters at 205 pounds over the past few years, but does have one fighter he can't get the better of, that being Alex Pereira who has two victories over him. A trilogy fight between Prochazka and Pereira will obviously be discussed if Prochazka wins the title back on April 11, but during a recent interview with Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, Prochazka confirmed he is only focused on Ulberg and not even acknowledging what could follow this Saturday.

"Just Saturday night. After that fight, we can speak about the next options. But right now, the title fight is here. All what I've worked on is right now, right here. This is the week...There is no other things. No other opponents. F*** the others. There is just me and my art and what I want to show. This is all." Prochazka was also asked about the possibility of facing off with Khamzat Chimaev if he ever considered moving up from Middleweight, but again, Prochazka is only focused on Ulberg.

However, there is one thing that Prochazka has his focus on outside of the cage, the birth of his daughter. With such a major personal moment coming around the same time as UFC 327, "Denisa" wants to arrive to the birth of his daughter as a champion. "It's not [counting] the days after Saturday night but it's about to be fully focused for Saturday night and be here and now and do my best on Saturday night. Win the belt, go home and see how my daughter will be born."