Jiri Prochazka Not Looking Past UFC 327 Opponent: 'F*** The Others'
Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiri Prochazka has the chance to get his title back this weekend when he faces Carlos Ulberg for the vacant strap at UFC 327.
"The Czech Samurai" has been one of the most dominant fighters at 205 pounds over the past few years, but does have one fighter he can't get the better of, that being Alex Pereira who has two victories over him. A trilogy fight between Prochazka and Pereira will obviously be discussed if Prochazka wins the title back on April 11, but during a recent interview with Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, Prochazka confirmed he is only focused on Ulberg and not even acknowledging what could follow this Saturday.
"Just Saturday night. After that fight, we can speak about the next options. But right now, the title fight is here. All what I've worked on is right now, right here. This is the week...There is no other things. No other opponents. F*** the others. There is just me and my art and what I want to show. This is all." Prochazka was also asked about the possibility of facing off with Khamzat Chimaev if he ever considered moving up from Middleweight, but again, Prochazka is only focused on Ulberg.
However, there is one thing that Prochazka has his focus on outside of the cage, the birth of his daughter. With such a major personal moment coming around the same time as UFC 327, "Denisa" wants to arrive to the birth of his daughter as a champion. "It's not [counting] the days after Saturday night but it's about to be fully focused for Saturday night and be here and now and do my best on Saturday night. Win the belt, go home and see how my daughter will be born."
Jiri Prochazka Vs. Alex Pereira 3 Isn't Off The Table
Part of the reason why Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg are fighting over the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 327 is because of Alex Pereira. "Poatan" vacated the title in order to move up to heavyweight, a decision that Prochazka claims he actually saw coming for a long time.
"I saw that coming. We spoke with UFC about this a long time before it happened. We knew that with my team a long time before it happened. I prepared myself one and a half months before it was announced to everyone that I will have to fight with Carlos Ulberg. First month was just I believed that will happen. Then we transferred to Mexico City for high altitude training, we trained there for one month and we came back and then UFC told me 'you will have the title fight.' We just believed for this option and it happened. I'm glad for that. Really glad."
While he isn't focusing on avenging the two losses to Pereira right now, Prochazka did note that a trilogy fight will likely happen at some point. It's just the case of getting past Ulberg before he shifts his focus. "I believe that we will meet in the future with Alex, also, but right now I'm fully focused for my next opponent. That's all." Prochazka has experience of fighting at heavyweight if he needs to move up a weight class to fight Pereira again, but if Pereira's journey to becoming the first-ever three-divisional UFC Champion doesn't go according to plan, the fight can always happen at 205.
Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to MMAFighting.com for the transcription.