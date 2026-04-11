AEW Star Reflects On Opportunity To Get In The Ring With Sting

In 2021, Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page had the opportunity to fight Sting and Darby Allin in a tag team match at AEW Double Or Nothing in what was one of the more memorable bouts from the pay-per-view. As Sky and Page would eventually turn their attention to capturing singles gold, neither competitor would ever wrestle Sting again, but during a recent episode of the "Creating Character Podcast," Sky opened up about how fighting "The Icon" is different than facing any other performer he's been in the ring with.

"It was one of my favorite matches ever because the magic is there. I've wrestled some really talented people fortunately in my career, but there's nothing like being in the ring with Sting. Like I can't compare it to anyone else because there's just this magic that's there. He does his stuff, the people still react to it like it's the same way they did 10 years ago, the same way they did 20 years ago, the same way they did 30 years ago. I mean, it's there and you feel it and the fans feel it and it's indescribable."

Today, Sky has often struggled to get booked on "AEW Dynamite," but has been regularly featured on "AEW Collision" where he's been focused on achieving trios success in the faction SkyFlight alongside Dante and Darius Martin. As for Sting, he officially entered retirement following AEW Revolution 2024 when he and Allin defended tag team gold against The Young Bucks in what is still considered one of the best matches in company history.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Creating Character Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.