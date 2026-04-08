Dominick Reyes Expects To Be In Title Conversation With UFC 327 Win: 'I'm Relevant'

Dominick Reyes returns to the octagon this weekend for UFC 327 when he takes on the ever unpredictable Johnny Walker. Reyes is currently sitting at number ten in the UFC Light Heavyweight rankings, two places above Walker in 12th, having just about hanging on to his top ten position after losing to Carlos Ulberg in September. With that said, Reyes is confident that the loss to Ulberg is just a blip on his quest back to the top of the division, telling MMAJunkie that a win will put him right back in the conversation for a title fight.

"I was on a three-fight win streak, [if] I win this fight I've won four of the last five, so it's pretty damn good." Reyes also noted that he is fighting on the same card as the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship fight between Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg, which helps his case. "The cool thing about fighting on the title fight card is like, it's like a relevancy thing. You know, we live in a world of 'what have you done for me lately?' and everything's kind of like short-term memory. So if I go out there and put on a hell of a show against Johnny and the main event is a couple of fights later, I'll be in the conversation. Whether I have to fight one more time or whatever, I'm relevant you know?"

Reyes has not had a title fight since losing to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 253 in September 2020 when the title had been vacated by Jon Jones due to Jones' wanting to move up to heavyweight. "The Devastator" earned that fight after his previous title challenge against Jones at UFC 247 in February of that year, where Reyes not only pushed Jones to the limit to where many fans and journalists believe Reyes actually beat Jones, but he also became the final man to challenge Jones for the title before it was vacated.

Please credit MMAJunkie when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.