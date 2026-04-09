AEW Dynamite - 4/8/2026: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

As someone who was deep in the grasp of Chris Jericho fatigue the last time he was on TV, it was an almost deceptively welcome feeling to see him last week and feel even a modicum of excitement. I had convinced myself in the week since then that there was nothing he could possibly come up with that would resurrect the feelings I had for the Jericho of old.

After all, "The Learning Tree" had been as abysmal as "The Wizard," and that had been as abysmal as "The Painmaker" and so on and so forth. It was just easy to dismiss Jericho as not getting it anymore, something many veterans and legends go through in this wonderfully wacky world of wrestling. But then he came out this week to cut his first proper promo, setting the wheels in motion for his first feud since taking so much time off. There was a conceivable belief he would pop back up in his old stomping grounds. He spoke in a way that almost seemed too familiar, too wholesome, too... enjoyable.

Surely a swerve was coming. Surely Jericho hadn't managed to 'restore the feeling' for himself. And then Ricochet and the Gates of Agony made their entrance. It brings me no satisfaction or pride to say that the little child within chuckled at the line, "You're really bald." But they did. He continued to be too familiar, like someone had reached back in time and plucked 2016 Jericho into this timeline. And then it happened. He asked, "D'you know what happens...?" And there the little child was again, jumping for joy as the adult who takes himself way too seriously fought to calm back down. This is Jericho. He hasn't been good for years. Much less great. Passable, sure. Reminiscent of the brilliance of before, sure.

But here he was – here I was, enjoying the promo and the idea of a Jericho match opposite Ricochet. So then he hit the line he hadn't for almost a decade: "YOU JUST MADE THE LIST!" That was it. The moment that I was pulled back into the Jericho Vortex. Sure, it's recycled. Sure, it's a bottom-line bit that I can't truly reason as to why it's funny. But a wise man once said that there comes a point when every old metal band realizes that no one wants to hear the new stuff. Just play the greatest hits. He did that, and a match with a seller like Ricochet almost guarantees a good match, even if it is with a man who can't necessarily play his greatest hits in the ring on Sunday.

Written by Max Everett