WWE HOFer JBL Understands Why Chris Jericho Would Opt For AEW Over Retirement Tour

WWE legend JBL is happy to see Chris Jericho return to AEW television and has urged his former colleague to keep wrestling.

Numerous reports suggested that Jericho could move to WWE, but he eventually chose to re-sign with AEW. JBL, on his appearance on "Something To Wrestle," backed Jericho to do things he enjoys and supported his decision to stay with AEW.

"You know, when you're younger, you do stuff for money reasons. And there's nothing wrong with that. You know, sometimes you do stuff and you end up in a gimmick. You end up in a character. You end up in a place that you probably wouldn't choose to be in. When you get older and you've taken care of your money like Chris Jericho has, you have the options, and the options are awesome and Chris now is just gonna do stuff that's very enjoyable to him and I greatly admire that," he said. "I think what he's going to do there is gonna be fantastic. Chris always has a new look, Chris always has new stuff that he's doing. I got a lot of admiration for Chris. I think it's going to be a heck of a run."

There's been talk that Jericho may have had a retirement tour if he were to join WWE, and one of the wrestlers he would have potentially faced is GUNTHER, who has already retired two legends — John Cena and AJ Styles. JBL isn't in favor of that idea, arguing that Jericho is still in good shape and can continue to wrestle.

"Why end your career? You know, Jericho is still apparently very healthy. He's still on top of his game. He still looks great. To me, there's no reason to end a career. There's no reason to have a retirement tour; have a tour. But if you want to come back again, come back again. There's no reason not to."

JBL added that there are other wrestlers in WWE aside from GUNTHER who could have been opponents for Jericho, which includes names like Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk.