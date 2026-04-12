Ex-WWE Writer Road Dogg Says He Fought To Get Kit Wilson On TV

For two years, Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson had been featured on "WWE SmackDown" in the tag team division, but once Prince suffered a severe injury this past summer, his partner struggled to get himself booked on television. However, late last year, Wilson debuted his "Toxic" persona, which quickly became popular with the WWE Universe and has earned him a spot on the show nearly every week thanks to a former writer for the company.

Speaking in a "Signed By Superstars" stream on FaceBook, ex-WWE writer Road Dogg (Brian James) shared that he heavily advocated for Wilson backstage and played a major role in his "Toxic" character getting on TV.

"Love him. I will gladly say that I fought to get him on ... we had to get him on "Main Event" a few times so that we could show everybody that it was fun and catchy," he explained. "Pretty Deadly. Two British guys, blonde and brunette. Good looking guys, swell lookers. The one kid got injured and the other was just sitting there."

Road Dogg also claimed that Wilson is going to be one of WWE's viral upcoming stars as well as a top merchandise seller this year. Last month, the WWE Hall Of Famer resigned from his duties as a writer because of the business "moving too fast" for him, as he felt like he was missing out on quality time with his family due to his role on the creative team.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Signed By Superstars" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.