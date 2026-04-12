Triple H Heaps Praise On WWE Producers Bobby Roode, Michael Hayes

Paul "Triple H" Levesque may be head of WWE creative, but he has plenty of help behind the scenes, thanks to a team of producers helping matches and stories flow as best as possible. The producers work with talent, including Cody Rhodes, who talked about the team alongside Levesque on an episode of "What Do You Want to Talk About?" Levesque lauded the work of former NXT Champion Bobby Roode, as well as veteran producer Michael Hayes. Levesque said Roode had much to learn coming in from TNA, but when he did, he absorbed everything.

"I would see him picking everybody's brain and just for his own stuff," Levesque said. "When his career started to wind down, at that time, I remember thinking to myself, 'When he wants to be done taking bumps, he's a good guy for this...' He's not a kid just looking to get another paycheck. He understands the difference between business and being one of the boys and all that stuff. Grown up, gets it, and just has a great demeanor for it and is just a sponge for it."

Levesque said that Hayes is still "the guy" after learning the ropes from WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson. He said he couldn't say enough good about Hayes, and he believes that Roode is learning from Hayes at an incredible rate.

"There's a certain passion for the business that I think you begin to see it shift in the way that people look at it differently," Levesque explained. "It's not just about 'me and what I do next,' it's about 'the product and what the product does next...' I saw that with Bobby."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "What Do You Want to Talk About?" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.