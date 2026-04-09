TKO & UFC Announce Partnership With Nicotine Pouch Company

TKO has announced a new multi-year partnership with FRE Nicotine Pouches for sponsorship of UFC, Zuffa Boxing, Professional Bull Riders, UFC BJJ, and IMG-owned World's Strongest Man and Formula Drift.

The announcement on Thursday touted UFC's audience of over 90% adults as measured by Nielsen, stating that it provides an "ideal platform for the responsible marketing of adult consumer products to current nicotine users," with a "broader penetration of adult nicotine users" when compared to other sports media audiences according to YouGov.

"TKO was built to partner with brands that want to show up in a big way across the world's most passionate fan communities," Grant Norris-Jones, TKO's Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships, was quoted. "FRE is bringing a modern, differentiated product to market for the moments that matter most. This partnership unlocks a powerful platform across our industry leading assets, including our latest offering, Zuffa Boxing, and will enable FRE to reach adult customers at unmatched scale."

"TKO and FRE share the same values: bold, performance-driven, and built for people who push themselves to compete at the highest level," Summer Frein, FRE's parent, Turning Point Brands', Chief Growth officer was also quoted. "That alignment is what makes this partnership a natural fit... FRE is establishing itself as the brand of choice for adult consumers who want to Own Their Edge."

FRE's sponsorship is due to be kicked off at UFC 327 on Saturday, with the announcement promising exclusive fan interactions, custom content, and on-site experience for adult nicotine users.

According to the Surgeon General, smokeless tobacco can cause mouth cancer, gum disease and tooth loss, is not a safe alternative to cigarettes, and is addictive. If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).