Update On Former WWE Star Alberto El Patron Being Held On Domestic Violence Charges

Former WWE and AAA star Alberto Del Rio/El Patron – real name Alberto Rodriguez – had his initial hearing before a judge on Thursday after he was arrested for domestic violence on Monday.

Rodriguez appeared before a judge in La Pila, where he is being detained, behind closed doors on Thursday, primarily to protect the integrity of his children. His wife, Mary Carmen Rodriguez Lucero, was present for the hearing as it was decided by the judge that he is to remain in preventive detention while the case is ongoing.

La audiencia de este día del Patrón ante un juez de control fue a puerta cerrada, para cuidar sobre todo la integridad de sus hijos, el juez determinó que el Patrón permanezca en prisión preventiva y fue puesto a disposición de la Fiscalía General del Estado de San Luis Potosí — Alfonso Lizarraga (@dr_landru) April 10, 2026

He was accused of verbally and physically assaulting his wife on Monday, with her placing a call to emergency services and State Civil Guard officers catching him in the act, finding his wife with injury to her arms and face, thus placing him under arrest for the corresponding charges. He is under the jurisdiction of the State of San Luis Potosí's Attorney General, who will be compiling evidence against him in the case.

The Office confirmed on Tuesday that he had been designated to the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Attention to Women, Family and Sexual Crimes. San Luis Potosí's penal code indicates the alleged crime, dependent on severity, can carry either one to seven or eight to twenty years custodial imprisonment.

Rodriguez was previously arrested and charged with sexual assault and aggravated assault in San Antonio, Texas, in 2020. His trial was ultimately delayed until December 2021 and he was acquitted after his accuser did not show up to testify. He was also suspended by AAA prior to his eventual departure last year for an altercation with fans in Tijuana.