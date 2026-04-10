Johnny Walker Considers New Weight Class After UFC 327, Sparring With Francis Ngannou

Johnny Walker will be in action at UFC 327 when he takes on Dominick Reyes, but despite that bout being at light heavyweight, a recent training session with former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou might have finally convinced Walker to make the big leap up to the heavyweight division.

Speaking to MMA Mania ahead of his fight with Reyes, Walker explained that after sparring with "The Predator" in preparation for UFC 327, he believes that heavyweight might be the next logical move for him, regardless of what happens this weekend. "I've been training with Francis Ngannou, sparring with him. Even while dieting, with about a 44-pound difference since I'm much lighter now, I've been able to train with him just fine. Even in wrestling, strength, and ground-and-pound. If I can do that while dieting, imagine without it?"

Walker has been very open about how gruelling his weight cuts down to 205 pounds have been over the years. He explained that while dieting, he can't train properly, suffers from dizzy spells, and has next-to-no energy even in fight week from trying to make the 205 pound weight limit, making the move to heavyweight feel all the more inevitable. "When a heavyweight is fighting on the same card as me and I see them training during fight week, doing all kinds of stuff, and I'm there depleted, no energy, it's tough. But I'm going to move up. It won't take long."

Walker is currently ranked 12th in the light heavyweight division, meaning that a win over Reyes at UFC 327 wouldn't immediately put him in title contention. Combine that with the fact that Walker has fought at heavyweight during his time in his native Brazil, and a depleted heavyweight division could be getting a big boost if Walker makes the jump.