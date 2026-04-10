TNA HOFer Abyss Appears During Impact Backstage Vignette

Yet another legend appeared in the "Undead Realm" as Abyss made a cameo during "TNA Impact."

Since Rosemary and then Allie's return to TNA programming, they have been appearing in backstage vignettes designed to address the latter's return from storyline death, with Raven having already joined the fold alongside them in recent weeks.

Thursday's show saw the latest installment of their journey, with James Mitchell welcoming Tessa Blanchard to the "Undead Realm" as Victoria Crawford and Mila Moore found themselves elsewhere within the realm. Mara Sade was presented by Rosemary to Allie, with them saying that they were collecting sins and needed her help to do so.

Before long, Rosemary was reunited with Mitchell and asked for a favor, to which he said nothing comes for free. Rosemary said she would never ask without offering something in return, and then the camera panned to Abyss.

"Forgive me father, for I have sinned," Abyss said to Mitchell as the segment drew to a close.

Abyss was inducted into TNA's Hall of Fame in 2018 after a run with the company that saw him become World Champion, X-Division Champion, and World Tag Team Champion on two occasions. He has worked for WWE as a producer since 2019.