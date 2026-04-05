Rosemary Comments On Raven's TNA Return: 'We Wish He Was Our Father'

Last month, former ECW star Raven made his return to television, appearing in a vignette during "TNA Impact" alongside the supernatural Rosemary. It's not yet clear if Raven will appear again. Speaking on the podcast "Counted Out," Rosemary seemed keen on having him around.

"When you've got an overbearing father, such as the dark lord of the undead realm, such as we do, it's very difficult," Rosemary said, referring to herself in the second-person. "You have a lot of – um, what is it you humans call it? Daddy issues? Something along those lines. Raven has become a mentor to us, someone we can go to where we don't have that father figure to go to. We wish he was our father."

Rosemary then suggested that her "dark lord" may want to possess Raven after his previous host passed away.

If Raven does make another appearance in TNA, it will likely continue to be in a limited role. The wrestler has been open about battling Parkinson's Disease, stating last year that at its current stage, the ailment results in a tremor whenever he feels anxious and makes it difficult to sleep.

Raven's recent TNA appearance marked his return to the promotion, as he previously spent the better part of the 2000s wrestling for the company, along with various returns in the years since. He was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2022, becoming just the eighth wrestler to receive that honor.

As of today, Raven's last match took place in 2024, when he participated in MLW's War Chamber match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Counted Out" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.