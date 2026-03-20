Former ECW Star Raven Appears In TNA Impact Vignette Alongside Rosemary & Allie

Raven returned to TNA for the first time in four years starring in a backstage vignette alongside Rosemary and Allie during Thursday's "TNA Impact."

The TNA Hall of Famer, and former World Champion, teased his return to the promotion earlier this month, pictured alongside Allie and Rosemary with the former yet to have returned. She did so during a segment last week, and it became clear that Rosemary's storyline would center on her return from the dead, having been killed off when she initially departed the promotion.

He appeared during this week's segment, with Rosemary visiting him. They spoke about his issue with Tommy Dreamer, he ignored Allie's presence, and proceeded to give Rosemary a vial of Dreamer's blood. All in the spirit of storytelling, one would hope.

"Envy is next on Rosemary's list as she visits TNA Hall of Famer Raven on her quest to bring Allie back from the dead," the caption for the segment reads via X.

Envy is next on @WeAreRosemary's list as she visits TNA Hall of Famer @theraveneffect on her quest to bring Allie back from the dead. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/A9OFJLqs3a — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 20, 2026

Raven has Parkinson's Disease, what he has described as payment for all he had taken throughout his wrestling career. Yet he continues to appear in the sport which saw him hold titles in WCW, WWE, ECW, and TNA, retaining a sense of optimism over his life.