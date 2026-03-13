Former AEW Star Allie Reunites With Rosemary On TNA Impact

Allie, otherwise known as The Bunny, returned to TNA in a backstage segment with Rosemary during "TNA Impact."

Allie spent time with TNA from 2013 until 2019, winning the TNA Knockouts Championship twice, and serving both as a teammate and rival to Rosemary.

She was written off of TV as dying in Rosemary's arms, before joining AEW and becoming known as the Bunny – working alongside the Butcher and the Blade as a manager, and wrestling alongside Penelope Ford in a tag team – until her departure in 2023.

Allie began training for her return to the ring last year, appearing at Border Brawl as Team Canada's coach, and returned to the ring formally for Evil Uno's Mystery Wrestling alongside Ford. Her return alongside Rosemary was teased via social media by Raven only recently, with the former ECW, WWE, WCW, and TNA veteran sharing a snap of the three together at a TNA taping.

Segments involving Rosemary have been cryptic and prior to Allie's cameo this week she was shown to be talking to Johnny Swinger. He notably called someone in the bunny costume walking by the "Gobbledy Gooker."