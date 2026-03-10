Raven Teases Upcoming TNA Return Alongside Former AEW Star

It has not been the easiest last few years for former ECW, TNA, WCW, and WWE star Raven, as he's continued to battle Parkinson's Disease. But his fight against it has given him a new perspective, and allowed him to come to terms with certain elements of his wrestling career, and his lack of interest in wrestling over the last few decades. It has also potentially opened the door for him to continue it in a non-wrestling role if a recent tease is any indication.

Taking to X on Monday morning, Raven revealed that he had been at TNA's tapings in Atlanta, Georgia this past Friday. But the more important information seemed to come from the photo Raven posted with the tweet, which showed him sitting on a throne, with long-time TNA star Rosemary to his left and former TNA/AEW star Allie, aka The Bunny, to his right.

The photo has led to speculation that Raven could be making a return to TNA as an onscreen character, managing the duo of Rosemary and Allie, who were allies and later rivals during Allie's stint with TNA in the late 2010s. Whether this is a future creative direction or was a photo taken while Raven was visiting TNA's tapings remains a mystery; neither he, Rosemary, nor Allie are said to have appeared onscreen during TNA's Atlanta tapings, though they could've appeared in segments recorded backstage.

In addition to Raven, speculation will turn towards Allie's status with TNA and wrestling in general. The veteran seemingly retired after departing AEW back in 2023, but began training for a return in 2025 before making appearances at TNA Border Brawl as Team Canada's coach. She later made her official in-ring return for Evil Uno's Mystery Wrestling in September, teaming with old partner Penelope Ford.