Why Former WWE & ECW Star Raven Hasn't Watched Wrestling In Years

Over the last few months, former ECW, WCW, WWE, and TNA star Raven has spent the last few years telling the story of his career and battles with drug addiction, most notably through the documentary "Nevermore: The Raven Effect." Prior that, Raven had remained an active figure in wrestling, making one appearance for AEW back in early 2020 and then having a run in MLW in 2023 and 2024, managing the stable The Calling.

What may surprise most people though is that while Raven has remained involved in the wrestling business for nearly forty years, he has spent the last twenty plus years of his career not watching it, as he revealed during an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

"I don't follow it anymore," Raven said. "No, not at all...no. I stopped watching...I got so disenchanted when they did the Alliance angle back in 2002 maybe? Yeah, I stopped watching. I saw some PPV's where I was a guest at a party. They pay you to come in and sit around and watch a PPV with everybody. So I've seen some stuff, but not a lot. I just...a couple of reasons. One, I just got so disenchanted. And then I just never started watching again, because I've already seen, done everything, you know, that there is.

"And I'm a completist, so I'd have to watch everything. And...there's no time to read books or to watch other TV shows, you know, or...with my sleep disorder, I need to take a nap every day. I...need 9 to 10 hours of sleep. So that cuts into my day. And watching wrestling would just take up way too much time. I'm already addicted enough to the UFC and MMA. To get addicted back into wrestling again would be too much."

