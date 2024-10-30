Former WWE & ECW Star Raven Opens Up About Painful Process Of Making Documentary

Now 60 years old, former ECW, WCW, WWE star and TNA Hall of Famer Raven is about to be immortalized via NightSchool Films' upcoming documentary, "Nevermore: The Raven Effect." Featuring Raven and several of his former co-workers throughout the years, the film focuses on Raven's lengthy career, as well as his out of the ring struggles with drug use. A trailer for the film was released on October 25, though a release date has yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," Raven discussed the upcoming look at his life and career, and admitted that watching the finished product back was incredibly difficult.

"It was painful," Raven said. "I got enough issues to hold a magazine stand... [so] it was rough. Every time the director wanted me to look at the movie to see what I thought, I was like 'Ugh, do I have to watch it?' I had blown it off for a couple of months, and finally I sit down to watch it, and it was brutal going through it."

As tough as it was, it was also necessary for Raven to watch it, as it allowed him to make suggestions to the director on what to include or not.

"A lot of...he wanted my opinion on [whether] to keep this or move that or whatever," Raven said. "And then I wanted to put my two cents in. It was up to him to make the movie he wanted to make, but I wanted to put my two cents in. Like, if I thought...there was this shot in earlier of somebody that had nothing to do with me, then I was like 'Yeah, it really doesn't apply, you know what I mean? Let's not keep that in there.' But watching it back every time, it was brutal."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription