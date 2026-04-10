WWE Reportedly Tables New Usos Theme

Last month, The Usos lost the WWE World Tag Team Championships to Logan Paul and Austin Theory when "WWE Raw" was held from Madison Square Garden in New York City, but before the match, the brothers debuted a new theme song that had been in the works for months. Following the episode, it was initially believed that The Usos would be walking into WrestleMania 42 with the new entrance music, but according to a new report, plans regarding the theme changed after Jey and Jimmy lost their titles.

On Thursday, Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select reported that the new theme song for The Usos has been "tabled" for now after the crowd reaction to it was underwhelming. Going into WrestleMania 42, WWE management wants The Usos to walk out to a more interactive theme, with their entrance music usually being a way to get the audience engaged during any part of a show.

For the past nine years, The Usos have been accompanied by the song "Done With That," while on their way to the ring, which has been one of the more popular themes in WWE's tag team division over the last decade. Additionally, when The Usos began their individual singles runs, Jey's "Main Event Ish" was arguably the most popular entrance theme in the company, with fans taking a liking to both the music and the "Yeeting" that comes with it. Going forward, it remains to be seen if WWE will create another version of the new theme that debuted at Madison Square Garden, or if The Usos will revert to "Done With That" next week at WrestleMania.