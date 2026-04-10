Iconic Chicagoland Indie Wrestling Venue Cancelling Events

A historic wrestling venue is moving away from wrestling after one final show later this month. Berwyn Eagles Club is a famous venue in Chicago, with one person on social media even comparing it to Reseda, the iconic venue where PWG ran its shows for years. The reason is baffling, but also in the vein of the carny industry pro wrestling was birthed in.

GCW was scheduled to run a show at Berwyn Eagles Club in June. Owner Brett Lauderdale took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to explain why the venue is moving away from wrestling shows. "This was directly caused by an incident (the fake stabbing) that took place at another promotions event which has caused the town, lawyers, and police to be involved. Lauderdale replied to someone and said, "it wasnt (sic) a stunt, it was a lie made up by a locker room and the promoters to justify a gang beatdown".

This was directly caused by an incident (the fake stabbing) that took place at another promotions event which has caused the town, lawyers & police to be involved. It's truly a shame to see the Berwyn Eagles and 20+ years of Chicago wrestling history come to an end like this. https://t.co/KezfgEuJR3 — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) April 9, 2026

The "fake stabbing" in reference allegedly took place on March 28. It was initially reported that Krule was stabbed by a fan following a Ruthless Pro Wrestling show. Several witnesses gave accounts to Cultaholic's Aidan Gibbons. An anonymous witness told Gibbons they didn't believe a stabbing occurred. Wrestler Gregory Iron, who was at the show, said on his podcast that Krule appeared to be "pushed and/or tackled", but never saw a knife.