Iconic Chicagoland Indie Wrestling Venue Cancelling Events
A historic wrestling venue is moving away from wrestling after one final show later this month. Berwyn Eagles Club is a famous venue in Chicago, with one person on social media even comparing it to Reseda, the iconic venue where PWG ran its shows for years. The reason is baffling, but also in the vein of the carny industry pro wrestling was birthed in.
GCW was scheduled to run a show at Berwyn Eagles Club in June. Owner Brett Lauderdale took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to explain why the venue is moving away from wrestling shows. "This was directly caused by an incident (the fake stabbing) that took place at another promotions event which has caused the town, lawyers, and police to be involved. Lauderdale replied to someone and said, "it wasnt (sic) a stunt, it was a lie made up by a locker room and the promoters to justify a gang beatdown".
This was directly caused by an incident (the fake stabbing) that took place at another promotions event which has caused the town, lawyers & police to be involved.
It's truly a shame to see the Berwyn Eagles and 20+ years of Chicago wrestling history come to an end like this. https://t.co/KezfgEuJR3
— brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) April 9, 2026
The "fake stabbing" in reference allegedly took place on March 28. It was initially reported that Krule was stabbed by a fan following a Ruthless Pro Wrestling show. Several witnesses gave accounts to Cultaholic's Aidan Gibbons. An anonymous witness told Gibbons they didn't believe a stabbing occurred. Wrestler Gregory Iron, who was at the show, said on his podcast that Krule appeared to be "pushed and/or tackled", but never saw a knife.
Wrestlers reminisce about Berwyn Eagles Club
Wrestler Robert "Ego" Anthony confirmed that after speaking with Chuck at Berwyn Eagles, "April 24 will be the end of the Eagles Club and wrestling. 22 years ago Berwyn started with AAW and wrestling, and 22 years later it will end with AAW!"
Game Changer Wrestling podcast posted two screenshots that also confirms that Berwyn Eagles is ending wrestling shows due to the "fake stabbing". A screenshot from Facebook states that the venue had "its licenses and permits pulled as a result and now it's all over."
— Game Changer World Podcast (@GCWorldPodcast) April 9, 2026
When someone posted a reply claiming it had nothing to do with the incident, a screenshot of a text message allegedly from "Chuck Berwyn Eagles" says "the town pulled my license because of the video."
Hopefully this helps.... pic.twitter.com/jKpUcqqkz2
— Game Changer World Podcast (@GCWorldPodcast) April 10, 2026
Several wrestlers posted their memories of wrestling at Berwyn Eagles. Mance Warner posted pictures of his match with Jon Moxley and Anthony. He wrote, "tons of great memories at Berwyn eagles club not just for me but for tons of others (sic) Always a special feeling in that venue".
Gringo Loco shared "Wow. So many wrestling memories in my career at the iconic Berwyn Eagles club. I lived and literally died there. IYKYK. RIP Berwyn Eagles Club. You will be missed surely."
Wow . So many wrestling memories in my career at the iconic Berwyn Eagles club. I lived and literally died there . IYKYK. RIP Berwyn Eagles Club. You will be missed surely . 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/TobVTtmqIv
— GringoLoco グリンゴ • ロコ (@GringoLocoOG) April 9, 2026