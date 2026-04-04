Report Details Stabbing At Midwest Independent Wrestling Show
Warning: This story contains graphic information. Please be advised.
It's been exactly one week since a wrestler and an audience member took things to the extreme. Last Saturday, at Ruthless Pro Wrestling's OMEGA in Berwyn, Illinois, an encounter turned lethal, as Krule (who performs under Mads Krule Krügger at Major League Wrestling) was stabbed by a fan in attendance. Thankfully, Krule survived the terror-stricken attack.
Aidan Gibbons of Cultaholic released an exclusive report post-incident, where several witnesses, including wrestlers working the independent show with Krule, recalled what happened. Lou Nixon, a deathmatch wrestler, told the publication that the incident between the alleged attacker and Krule began earlier in the evening and continued throughout the night, including Krule's match with SHLAK for the RPW Rustbelt Deathmatch World Championship.
"Krule told me that the guy went up to the merch stand at the start of the show, started asking Krule how much all his [merchandise] was, and then went, 'I'm not f***ing paying that,' and then walked away," Nixon said. "This guy was front row during Krule's entrance now. He's like a big monster. He walks around, the guy stepped out the front row and stepped in front of Krule on his entrance and, like, squared up to him. Krule obviously didn't break character and made him look silly, and then during the match I think, like, the guy got knocked out of his seat."
After the event concluded, Nixon noted that tensions escalated from verbal taunts to a physical throwdown: "The guy's went up to Krule's merch table at the end of the show and squared up to him and started going, 'Let's f***ing go then, let's f***ing go,' and then tackled him. In the tackle, that's when he must have shanked him because Krule didn't realize he got stabbed until after."
Several wrestlers ran in and defended Krule, who was stabbed in the lower right quadrant of his abdomen, according to Mickie Knuckles, another wrestler who witnessed the attack firsthand.
One Witness At The Show Does Not Believe The Stabbing Occurred
Despite this situation going from zero to firing from all cylinders, one anonymous source told Cultaholic that while they agree there were fisticuffs on both sides, Krule was not stabbed during the fight. They believe that portion of the story was invented as a way to "save face and to not look bad on the internet."
"I don't believe that there was a knife in play," the anonymous source began. "I never saw a knife, I never saw a stabbing, and I don't believe that any of the wrestlers saw a knife. I really genuinely think that they wanted to help their friend."
Later in the interview, the source added more to their theory: "In wrestling, it's notoriously a thing that when a fan attacks a wrestler, it becomes essentially, at one point in time in wrestling, legalized brutality, right? I don't think that's the case anymore. I think after the incident happened and they let the guy walk away, I think they quickly realized that they needed a story to save face and to not look bad on the internet. And this is where the stabbing story comes from. I don't think it actually occurred. No one tried to disarm this guy. And if they did, you don't see that in the video. And the guy was just allowed to walk out of the building. Why hasn't there been a police report? Why wasn't this guy arrested? There are a lot of questions about it, for sure."
With fans worried about Krule's condition, the former MLW World Heavyweight Champion reported the next day on Sunday, March 29, that he was "fine," via X (formerly known as Twitter). Mads Krule Krügger, has been a megastar for MLW since joining the promotion in 2019. He became the second-ever CONTRA Unit leader after co-founder and initial leader, Jacob Fatu, was tossed out of the stable. He was released by MLW in 2023, but returned at SuperFight on January 3, 2024.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Cultaholic" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.