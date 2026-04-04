Report Details Stabbing At Midwest Independent Wrestling Show

Warning: This story contains graphic information. Please be advised.

It's been exactly one week since a wrestler and an audience member took things to the extreme. Last Saturday, at Ruthless Pro Wrestling's OMEGA in Berwyn, Illinois, an encounter turned lethal, as Krule (who performs under Mads Krule Krügger at Major League Wrestling) was stabbed by a fan in attendance. Thankfully, Krule survived the terror-stricken attack.

Aidan Gibbons of Cultaholic released an exclusive report post-incident, where several witnesses, including wrestlers working the independent show with Krule, recalled what happened. Lou Nixon, a deathmatch wrestler, told the publication that the incident between the alleged attacker and Krule began earlier in the evening and continued throughout the night, including Krule's match with SHLAK for the RPW Rustbelt Deathmatch World Championship.

"Krule told me that the guy went up to the merch stand at the start of the show, started asking Krule how much all his [merchandise] was, and then went, 'I'm not f***ing paying that,' and then walked away," Nixon said. "This guy was front row during Krule's entrance now. He's like a big monster. He walks around, the guy stepped out the front row and stepped in front of Krule on his entrance and, like, squared up to him. Krule obviously didn't break character and made him look silly, and then during the match I think, like, the guy got knocked out of his seat."

After the event concluded, Nixon noted that tensions escalated from verbal taunts to a physical throwdown: "The guy's went up to Krule's merch table at the end of the show and squared up to him and started going, 'Let's f***ing go then, let's f***ing go,' and then tackled him. In the tackle, that's when he must have shanked him because Krule didn't realize he got stabbed until after."

Several wrestlers ran in and defended Krule, who was stabbed in the lower right quadrant of his abdomen, according to Mickie Knuckles, another wrestler who witnessed the attack firsthand.