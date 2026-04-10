Retired UFC Legends Daniel Cormier & Michael Bisping To Coach TUF 34

UFC announced Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping as the coaches for this year's "The Ultimate Fighter."

Per the announcement, the series will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the US, Latin America, and Australia on June 14, the same day as UFC Freedom 250 at the White House. New episodes will air every Tuesday following for the remainder of the 12-episode season.

The series will feature 16 fighters competing for a place in the men's bantamweight and women's strawweight divisions respectively, produced by Lionsgate Alternative Television. Cormier and Bisping will both be returning for their third time coaching on the show, the latter having won "The Ultimate Fighter" season three himself.

Both Cormier and Bisping are UFC Hall of Famers with the former having won the Light Heavyweight Championship before moving up and winning the Heavyweight title too, Bisping meanwhile held the Middleweight Championship.

Cormier retired following back-to-back losses for the title in 2019 and 2020, while Bisping was forced to retire after losing his title to Georges St-Pierre in 2017, fighting just to weeks later to replace Anderson Silva against Kevin Gastelum, losing in the first round and suffering an eye injury.

The announcement further noted that past seasons of the show will be available on Paramount+ in late May. UFC initially announced remote casting for the show back at the beginning of March.