Dave Meltzer Speculates On The Rock's Absence Ahead Of WWE WrestleMania 42

It is well known that both WWE and TKO have become frustrated with ticket sales for WrestleMania 42, with there being over a 10% decrease in the amount of tickets distributed compared to last year's event. Whether it's fan frustration with the creative direction, the event taking place in the same city as last year, or the increased price of tickets, it doesn't seem like Allegiant Stadium will be sold out this year. So far, lowering the price of tickets and announcing John Cena as the host of the show have been used as tactics in order to try to move the needle, but there's been a lack of improvement thus far. Therefore, many in the industry have speculated that an appearance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could be a last minute effort to boost sales, but according to a new report, he's still not planned for the event.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he's been given no indication by his sources that The Rock will be at WrestleMania. However, he claims that only few within the company would be told if he was making it a surprise appearance and therefore his presence at the show can't be completely ruled out. Last year, Ari Emanuel, the CEO of TKO, called The Rock when ticket sales were low for the Elimination Chamber in Toronto and struck a deal for him to appear at the event. That said, this time around ticket prices are higher compared to Johnson's appearance in Toronto, and WWE has seemingly not pulled the trigger on the idea for him to be involved at WrestleMania.

Alternatively, Meltzer also notes that there's a possibility The Rock would want to keep his appearance a surprise, and his name was recently tied into the main event of WrestleMania night two when CM Punk mentioned him on "WWE Raw" while building towards his feud with Roman Reigns.