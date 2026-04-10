Paulo Costa Wants Khamzat Chimaev After UFC 327: 'I Hate These F***ing Russians'

Paulo Costa went into the UFC 327 pre-fight press conference with a lot of animosity for his opponent before calling out Khamzat Chimaev.

Costa will be fighting Azmat Murzakanov at light heavyweight in the co-main event of Saturday's show in Miami, looking to extend his record to 16-4 and become the 1 in 16-1 against an unblemished opponent. But he appeared to be unfazed by the resume of Murzakanov during the press conference on Thursday.

"Look, I am in the co-main event for one reason. I am going to f*** up this fat Russian on Saturday," said Costa. "I'm going to finish him very badly. He knows that. Look at him. He's nervous. He's shy. And I'm going to expose him Saturday."

Costa said that he had no time for boring fights and was looking to make a splash for the Paramount+ and CBS audiences. And for a while he wouldn't let his opponent get a word in edgewise. "He has nothing to say. He has zero to say. Nothing. Shut the f*** up. You've got nothing. Saturday, I'm going to f*** your fat a** up."

When asked why he had so much vitriol, Costa refuted that and said he was cool before getting into why he takes issue with the man opposite him.

"I have Latin blood in my veins. I represent Latin America and not this Russian. You know, I hate these f***ing Russians. This is the second in a row that I'm going to put on my record."

He then turned to Dana White, "Maybe the third one. Chimaev, I want him next after I beat this fat guy."

Murzakanov, for his part, said he was going to teach Costa some manners, believing him to be nervous and putting on an aggressive front. "Don't be nervous. Everything will end quickly," he said.