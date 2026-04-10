UFC's Daniel Rodriguez Released After '8 Months In A Cage,' Jailed In Tijuana, Mexico

UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez has revealed his absence since July 2025 has been due to an eight-month prison sentence in Tijuana, Mexico.

Rodriguez last fought Kevin Holland at UFC 318, winning via Unanimous Decision after three rounds to extend his record to 20-5, 10-4 in the UFC, and climbing to No. 14 in the rankings. However, he had been notably absent since then and rumors continued to percolate over why that was.

Rodriguez posted an Instagram Reel to confirm that he had been out of the public eye because he was in a Tijuana prison. No details are available as of yet pertaining to why he had spent that time, but his management reportedly told "MMA Junkie" that he would be releasing a detailed statement next week.

"Eight months in a cage in Tijuana, Mexico, never killed my spirit. I did everything possible to stay on point and ready for my return to the UFC Octagon, expect a hungrier more focused version of myself. They tried to take it all away now it's time for me to come back and show you all the monster prison created, thank you to legal and management team, family and real friends to help me be a free man today," the caption read.

Sean Strickland was among those commenting on the post, "Bro your cell is nicer than my first apartment," which then prompted Rodriguez to say, "My cell mate ran the whole prison. I was in the VIP section."