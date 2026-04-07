Sean Strickland On UFC-FBI Snub: 'Was It The Epstein File Joke?'

UFC's Sean Strickland appeared to take umbrage with his lack of inclusion at the FBI's training seminar in Quantico.

The UFC announced a partnership with the FBI in March that would see Mick Maynard and a handful of its fighters go to the Academy to converse with agents about competition preparation as well as techniques and tactics that, according to the announcement, would help prospective agents if and when they get out into the field.

UFC posted a gallery showcasing Justin Gaethje, Jorge Masvidal, Chris Weidman, Manel Kape, Michael Chandler, and Claudia Gadelha at the event. Gaethje and Chandler are pictured with firearms, a handgun and assault rifle respectively, while Gadelha is shown to be grappling with an agent.

Multiple UFC fighters including those at the event commented their approval, but Strickland took issue with the fact he wasn't included.

"How was I not invited? Was it the Epstein file joke? I swear I'll help them find them," Strickland replied to UFC's post. When it was pointed out in another comment that they had brought Jorge Masvidal into the fold, he replied: "Kash probably thought I was gonna bring a bar of soap... It's good."

Strickland had previously said he was disinterested in fighting at the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House on June 14, citing high-profile figures' inclusions in the Epstein files released by the DOJ.

"I think I'd wanna do the White House if there was some kind of inclusion for fans," he said. "But like, just to go hang out with the f***ing Epstein list? I'm good, dog."

Strickland will challenge Khamzat Chimaev for the Middleweight Championship at UFC 328 on May 9.

President Donald Trump is mentioned in the Epstein files thousands of times over and has long been associated with the deceased financier, better known now for his running of a child sex trafficking ring associating with many other high-profile individuals – including former British Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Trump's Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, visited Epstein's private island with family in 2012.