Update On Ex-WWE Star Alberto Del Rio Following Initial Domestic Violence Hearing

Alberto Del Rio/El Patron – real name Alberto Rodriguez – will have another hearing on Saturday to determine whether he will be formally charged for domestic violence.

Rodriguez was arrested on Monday in San Luis Potosí on Monday by State Civil Guard officers, accused of verbally and physically assaulting his wife, being caught in the act and leaving injuries to her arms and face.

He was left under the jurisdiction of the State Attorney General, then assigned to the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Attention to Women, Family and Sexual Crimes. And after Thursday's hearing behind closed doors it was determined he would be held in preventive custody while the case is ongoing.

Per "Radio Formula MX," another hearing in the case will take place Saturday (April 11) to decide whether or not he will be formally charged. He had asked to be released pending trial, but the request was denied and he remains in custody of La Pila.

The hearing on Thursday lasted over five hours at La Pila. Taking into account the facts and evidence of the case, it was determined to keep him in justified preventive detention of domestic violence.

Journalist Flor Rubio said that his wife had asked to arrive through a side entrance to avoid media. She added that Mrs. Rodriguez had denied having accepted financial compensation in exchange for dropping the charges, even if, according to her, Rodriguez's family had been insistent.

"There were rumors that they had reached a financial agreement. That's a lie," she said. "At least until the hearing started, I spoke personally with [His wife] via text message. She told me that's not true, that she had no intention of reaching a financial settlement. Yesterday she told me that her family was asking for forgiveness, but she had no intention of doing so."