UFC President Dana White Paying For Tumbler Ridge Mass Shooting Victim's Treatment

The family of Maya Gebala, a 12-year-old girl critically injured in a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia, Canada, has accepted an offer from Dana White to send her for specialized treatment in Los Angeles.

Global News in Canada reported that it was White covering the costs of transporting Gebala from BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver, with the UFC President having made the offer to her family on March 25. He will also be covering the cost of their stay in LA, although there is no timeline on when she will be moved as of yet.

Gebala's mother wrote in an update to Facebook that she has been moved out of Intensive Care and appears to be in stable condition.

"Maya is out of ICU. She's aware. She is seemingly stable. Are we out of the woods? Maybe. Maya is making strong strides that far exceed all and any expectations," she said. "I grieve a child, while I look her in the eye. I grieve the person she knew herself to be. I grieve the girl who never knew the words 'I can't.' Just to be clear, I'm so happy she is with us. My only hope for her, is that she can find peace and love in her life.

"After many nights of research, questioning, and fear of the unknown, we decided to say yes to an opportunity for an aggressive approach to her rehabilitation through privatized health care. We are excited as well as nervous, away from family and resources, an opportunity we couldn't refuse."