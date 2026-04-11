UFC SVP Mick Maynard Joins The Tate Brothers & Jon Jones At Miami Event

UFC's Senior Vice President Mick Maynard joined Tristan and Andrew Tate at Jon Jones' Dirty Boxing event on Friday night.

Jones only recently confirmed he was hanging his gloves up after a failed bid to return to the UFC in time for Freedom 250 at the White House in June. During that public dispute with UFC President Dana White, Jones said he was lowballed and asked for his release while White maintained he believed he was done fighting.

He says that he is now a businessman, focusing on ambassadorial duties with IBA Bareknuckle Boxing and Dirty Boxing – the latter of which he is a co-owner – and as such spent Thursday and Friday night promoting Dirty Boxing 6 in Miami. There, he was pictured with the Tate brothers and indicated they would be at the event.

At the event itself, however, UFC's own Senior Vice President of Talent Relations, Mick Maynard was one of the additional guests.

"Mick Maynard has arrived at DBX 6," the caption read.

Mick Maynard has arrived at DBX 6. 😤 📺 LIVE & FREE on YouTube

📅 TONIGHT, April 10

📍 Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center pic.twitter.com/BJf7BeG8Xo — Dirty Boxing Championship (@DirtyBoxing_) April 11, 2026

As promised, Andrew and then Tristan Tate arrived for the event. They were shown in later social media posts from Dirty Boxing's account to be reacting to the fights, and Tristan won a bet against Jones on a particular fight.

Justin Waller, an influencer covered in Louis Theroux's recent Netflix documentary, "Inside the Manosphere," was also in attendance, as well as MMA influencer Nina Drama, streamers Clavicular and Sketch, and rapper Lil Pump.